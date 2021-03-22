 Skip to main content
Join the Opinion Page team March 25 for reader chat
The Opinion page team is back with another of its Thursday Zoom reader chats!

The world has been a busy place, and there’s much to discuss, from developments on the Reid Park Zoo expansion (or lack thereof) to the latest crazy proposals and bills coming out of the state legislature in Phoenix.

If you’d like to join in on the conversation, email Opinion Writer and Producer Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com for a link to the 2 p.m. chat being held on Thursday March 25.

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing, or hearing, you there.

