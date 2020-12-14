Join the Opinion Page team on Dec. 17 for the weekly Zoom chat

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion chat has gone from election 2020 to the holiday season, with good times and interesting conversations being the strands that held us together.
Now, it’s almost Christmas, and while we don’t have a special guest just yet, we have a few irons in the fire. This week does mark the return of editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen from her Thanksgiving vacation, so the whole crew will be reunited before the holidays really get going.
You can join the whole team, including the ever-entertaining cartoonist David Fitzsimmons, on Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. to ask questions and join in on the fun.
The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop or call a special number and listen in over your phone. For a link, email Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com. He’ll send the Zoom link out early on Thursday. We hope to see (or hear) you there.
