Join the Opinion page team on Thursday for a discussion with two UA Policy Lab profs
It's another week closer to the winter holiday's, cooler weather and the end of Election 2020! With less than two weeks to go the Opinion page team is bringing in some special guests to help parse through all the hullabaloo. 

Our guests will be two researchers from the cross-disciplinary Arizona Policy Lab at the University of Arizona. Samara Klar and Chris Weber are associate professors and coordinators of the experimental lab. They’ll share findings from their recent survey of Arizonans’ political views, and you can read more about those here.

The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop or call a special number and listen in over your phone. For a link to our discussion on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m., email editor Sarah Garracht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com. We hope to see (or hear) you there!

