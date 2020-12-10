 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Join the Opinion Page team this afternoon for a live reader chat with F. Ann Rodriguez
editor's pick

Join the Opinion Page team this afternoon for a live reader chat with F. Ann Rodriguez

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion chat branched out into sports last week, but this week we’re back in our lane talking to a local political figure.

We’re diving back into local politics by playing host to outgoing Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez this afternoon. After an election season like none other, Rodriguez will be hanging it up after two decades in the top spot at the Recorder’s Office, and more than four in county government.

You can join host Edward Celaya, assistant Sara Brown and the ever-entertaining cartoonist David Fitzsimmons this afternoon, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. to ask questions and join in on the fun.

The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop or call a special number and listen in over your phone. For a link, email Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com. He’ll send the Zoom link out early on Thursday. We hope to see (or hear) you there.

F. Ann Rodriguez

F. Ann Rodriguez

 Submitted Photo
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Mayor Regina Romero and the Tucson City Council are not popular with many of our letter writers due to their recent curfew ordinance. Check out what people are saying in this Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: One letter writer is feeling no sympathy for Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik losing his position in the athletic department at the University of Arizona. That and more in this edition of Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: The move by Mayor Regina Romero and the Tucson City Council to enact a curfew effective between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. has set off a rash of letter writers weary of further COVID restrictions.

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Some letter writers want Gov. Doug Ducey to do more in the fight against COVID-19. Others feel like he's struck the right balance between personal responsibility and public health. Read both sides in today's Letters to the Editor.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Point Being Video Podcast: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News