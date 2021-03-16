Join the Opinion Page team Thursday 2 p.m. for reader chat

The Opinion page team is back with another of its Zoom reader chats. The world has been a busy place and there’s much to discuss, from changes to how Tucson Police Department will respond to some calls to wider COVID vaccine rollout and SNOW!
Speaking of snow, you don’t want to miss hearing Opinion writer/producer Edward Celaya’s sharing his weekend trip to Denver, where he experienced real snow for the first time by getting stuck in the “Snowpocalypse” blizzard that dumped at least two feet of snow.
If you would like to join the conversation today, Thursday March 18, at 2 p.m., email the Star’s Opinion page editor Sarah Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com, and she will send out a Zoom invitation link by this afternoon.
You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing, or hearing, you there.