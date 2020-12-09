Join the Opinion Page team Thursday for a live reader chat with F. Ann Rodriguez

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion chat branched out into sports last week, but this week we’re back in our lane talking to a local political figure.
We’re diving back into local politics by playing host to outgoing Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez. After an election season like none other, Rodriguez will be hanging it up after two decades in the top spot at the recorder’s office, and more than four in county government.
You can join host Edward Celaya, assistant Sara Brown and the ever-entertaining cartoonist David Fitzsimmons on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. to ask questions and join in on the fun.
The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop or call a special number and listen in over your phone. For a link, email Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com. He’ll send the Zoom link out early on Thursday. We hope to see (or hear) you there!
