Join the Opinion Page team today at 2 p.m. for chat with UA virologists

The Opinion Page team is back with another Zoom reader chat. And today it features guests James Alwine and Felicia Goodrum Sterling, two UA virologists who are no strangers to these pages.
They will be there to answer questions related to this and other op-ed pieces they have submitted since the start of the pandemic. These pieces have touched on the federal, state and local health department responses the spread of COVID-19, often with suggestions for helping further mitigate the virus’ spread.
If you’d like to join the conversation, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m., email Opinion Page staffer Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com and he’ll send the Zoom invitation out by Thursday afternoon.
You can join by video or phone. We look forward to seeing, or hearing, you there!
Alwine is a virologist and a fellow of the American Academy for Microbiology and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Goodrum Sterling is a virologist, a fellow of the American Academy for Microbiology and president-elect of the American Society of Virology.