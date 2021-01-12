Join the Opinion Page team with special guest Jim Kolbe on Thursday, Jan. 14

To mark the second week in January, and celebrate the Capitol building still standing, the Opinion Page team is back and ready to host their weekly Zoom chat, former-U.S. Representative Jim Kolbe as the special guest.
In the wake of a week that saw a siege on the nation’s Capitol, editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen and writer Edward Celaya will play host and moderator, asking some of their own questions along with a selection from you, the audience.
The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop, desktop or tablet, or call a special number and listen in over your phone to participate in the Thursday, Jan. 14, chat at 2 p.m.
For a link, email opinion writer Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com.
He’ll send the Zoom link out Thursday morning.
See you there!