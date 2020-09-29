 Skip to main content
Join the Opinion team for a chat with Mark Kelly today

AP FACT CHECK: GOP ads twist Mark Kelly's ex-company's deal

FILE — In this Feb. 2019 file photo, former astronaut Mark Kelly speaks during his senate campaign kickoff event in Tucson, Ariz.

The Star’s Editorial Board is holding interviews with candidates on the ballot in the upcoming general election and we’re inviting you to join us via Zoom. If you’d like to join the chat, email Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com with the specific session in the subject line.

Please send separate emails for each session.

We will add interviews as they are confirmed.

Additionally, the team has continued to put on weekly Opinion Chat Zoom meetings featuring special guests from the newsroom and community. This week is no different, with Daily Star Border Reporter Curt Prendergast scheduled to take questions Thursday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. If you’re interested in attending, just follow the above directions and send an email over to editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

11:15 a.m. Senate candidate Mark Kelly

Thursday, Oct. 1

11 a.m. Pima County Recorder

12:30 p.m. Congressional District 3 Raul Grijalva

Tuesday, Oct. 6

12:15 p.m. Congressional District 2 Ann Kirkpatrick

