 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Join the Opinion team for our weekly opinion chat, upcoming Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick interview

Join the Opinion team for our weekly opinion chat, upcoming Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick interview

The Star’s Editorial Board is holding interviews with candidates on the ballot in the upcoming general election and we’re inviting you to join us via Zoom. If you’d like to join the chat, email Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com with the specific session in the subject line.

Please send separate emails for each session.

We will add interviews as they are confirmed.

Additionally, the team has continued to put on weekly Opinion Chat Zoom meetings featuring special guests from the newsroom and community. Today is no different, with Daily Star Border Reporter Curt Prendergast scheduled to take questions this afternoon, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. If you’re interested in attending, just follow the above directions and send an email over to editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen.

Thursday, Oct. 1

11 a.m. Pima County Recorder

12:30 p.m. Congressional District 3

Monday, Oct. 5

1 p.m. Pima County Board of Supervisors, District 5

Tuesday, Oct. 6

12:15 p.m. Congressional District 2 Ann Kirkpatrick

Curt Prendergast

Arizona Daily Star reporter

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Point Being Video Podcast: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News