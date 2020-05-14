Join the Star Opinion Reader Chat today at 2 p.m.

Looking out the kitchen window Saturday morning I noticed something waving in the air behind the block wall across the alley from my backyard.

I’m always on the lookout for bird soap operas and it took me a second to recognize the object: a pool net. The happy sounds of splashing, goofing around, doing cannonballs and making waves lasted the day.

More than spring felt sprung, evidently, at least in the nearby apartment complex. I was concerned. We’re far from containment with COVID-19 and I worry about people going out and gathering too soon. But I was also envious, I admit.

What have you noticed now that Gov. Doug Ducey has loosened the stay-home orders so restaurants and salons can reopen within new guidelines? What do you think about going out and about?

I hope you’ll join us to talk about this and more in our weekly online Star Opinion Reader Chat, today at 2 p.m.

If you’d like to participate in the chat, please send me an email before we begin at sgassen@tucson.com and I’ll send you an invitation with the proper Zoom link to join the call.

