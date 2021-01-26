 Skip to main content
Join the Star Opinion team and special guest photographer on Thursday, Jan. 28
editor's pick

Join the Star Opinion team and special guest photographer on Thursday, Jan. 28

Now that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been sworn in to office and the nation has (mostly) accepted a new president, the Opinion Page team is back to hosting its weekly Zoom reader chat with the help of a special guest.

Jose R. Lopez spent 31 years at The New York Times as a photographer and picture editor covering developments ranging from the Great Recession to the war in Bosnia. He was one of the team members awarded Pulitzer Prizes in 2002 for coverage of the 9/11 attacks.

He will join our reader chat to discuss his years covering the White House from Ronald Reagan to Bill Clinton. The conversation will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 28.

If you’d like to join the conversation, email Opinion staffer Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com and he’ll send the Zoom invitation out by Thursday afternoon.

You can join by video or phone. We look forward to seeing, or hearing, you there!

