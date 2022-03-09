Join us at the Tucson Festival of Books

The Tucson Festival of Books is coming up this weekend, and we’d like to invite Star readers to attend panels moderated by Star cartoonist David Fitzsimmons and Star opinion editor Curt Prendergast.
Join Fitzsimmons and cartoon historian Jeremy Dauber for “Comics are No Laughing Matter” at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, in the Arizona Daily Star tent, just east of Old Main near the USS Arizona Memorial.
Join Prendergast and New York Times opinion writer Frank Bruni for “Seeing Things in a Whole New Light” on Saturday at 4 p.m., also in the Arizona Daily Star tent.
Before and after the panel, Prendergast will be at the Star’s tent to chat about the Star’s opinion pages or just shoot the breeze with readers. Feel free to come by and say hello!