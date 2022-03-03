 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Join us for a reader chat with Curt Prendergast, Opinion editor

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, March 3, at 2 p.m. Our special guest will be Curt Prendergast, the Star’s Opinion editor, who will talk about the direction of the opinion pages and listen to readers’ questions and concerns.

If you would like to join Thursday’s conversation, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 833 6443 3692 and password: 468101. Here is the link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83364433692?pwd=U2R0RXRtWVExelI1aUMwTDdCYUxwQT09

To see previous reader chats, go to tucson.com/opinion/chats.

Curt Prendergast

Prendergast

