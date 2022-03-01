Join us for a reader chat with Curt Prendergast, Opinion page editor

OPINION: "So please, take a pause before declaring COVID gone. We’ve been down this road before. Then Delta came along, Omicron was next, and now a more contagious version of Omicron is on the CDC watch list. Get vaccinated: pretend like you’re going on a transcontinental trip or entering kindergarten. And wear a mask, just like you wear a shirt and shoes in public for service," writes Tucsonan Janay Brun.