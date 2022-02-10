 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Join us for a reader chat with Da'Mond T. Holt to talk about voting rights and the filibuster
editor's pick

Join us for a reader chat with Da'Mond T. Holt to talk about voting rights and the filibuster

  • Updated

Da'Mond T. Holt

Voting rights and filibuster are two subjects that are on our readers minds as those subject appear daily in letters to the editor. So let's talk about them with our special guest Da'Mond T. Holt.

Holt is the senior pastor of the Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, President of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Tucson, founder of Fresh Start International. He serves as the Board Chair of the Tucson Urban League, Chairperson of the Pima County Sheriff's Civilian Advisory Review Board, a member of the Arizona Black Bar Association, he's a Civil Rights and Social Justice Activist.

If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 833 6443 3692 and password: 468101. Here is the link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83364433692?pwd=U2R0RXRtWVExelI1aUMwTDdCYUxwQT09

To see previous reader chats, go to tucson.com/opinion/chats.

Sara Brown, Opinion Coordinator at the Arizona Daily Star Newsroom working with editorial, features, business and metro. sbbrown@tucson.com, 520-807-8466. Twitter: @sbrownarizona. Facebook: sbrownarizona.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Desalinating Sea of Cortez is the wrong path

OPINION: "We believe there are far less expensive, and less environmentally threatening ways to capture 200,000 acre-feet of water annually in Arizona. These include banning grass lawns in this desert environment, requiring golf courses to use only gray water, more efficient capture of rainwater to recharge water tables, shifting away from water-bingeing crops like cotton and alfalfa in Arizona, and numerous other simple, proven practices," write Richard C. Brusca and Omar Vidal, longtime researchers of the Sea of Cortez. 

Local Opinion: Helping hands show the best of Tucsonans
Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Helping hands show the best of Tucsonans

OPINION: "The trips to Phoenix are the highlight of my week. The time in the car is filled with stress-busting stories (sometimes about Dianne's uncle, singer Dean Martin), inspirational good advice ("hope and anything is possible"), stories about Beth and Dianne's adorable dog Rascal, and travel stories and upcoming plans," writes Tucson resident Nancy Estes. 

Local Opinion: Legislature needs to fully fund Arizona State Parks Heritage Fund
Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Legislature needs to fully fund Arizona State Parks Heritage Fund

OPINION: "As the 2022 legislative session begins, with large budget surpluses and the Arizona Lottery encumbrances having been repaid and removed, the board of the Arizona Heritage Alliance, other heritage and environmental stakeholder groups, and hundreds of Arizonans who have communicated their views to the Legislature, believe it is time to reinstate the funding to the State Parks portion of the Heritage Fund," writes Steve Farley, board member of the Arizona Heritage Alliance.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News