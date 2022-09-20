 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Join us for an interview with candidates for Vail school board

Today, at 10 a.m., we will meet with Edward Buster and Jennifer Anderson, candidates for the Vail Unified School District governing board.

We invite readers to attend the interviews, which will be conducted via Zoom. Email sbrown@tucson.com if you need the Zoom information emailed to you.

Here is the invitation to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85030559366?pwd=MGtKTGZiMUhEancrejYrZXdKVWU2dz09

The meeting ID is 850 3055 9366, and the passcode is 193869.

Our Zoom interviews are recorded and will be available to view at tucson.com/opinion/chats.

Keep up with all our 2022 Candidate interviews at /tucne.ws/1leg.

