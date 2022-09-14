Join us for interviews with candidates for TUSD, Vail and CFSD school boards

OPINION: "It is about us as a community that desperately needs educated, skilled, certificate and degree bearing workers to ensure and improve the quality of life for everyone. To deny these students that chance to help themselves, their families, and our entire community obtain that goal is not only morally untenable (in my opinion), it doesn’t help anyone, no matter what your political stance is," writes Mark Hanna, a former Pima Community College Governing Board member.