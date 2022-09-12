Join us for interviews with candidates for TUSD, Vail school boards

Join us for another busy week of interviews with candidates for local school boards!
Today at noon, we will meet with Jennifer Anderson, Anastasia Tsatsakis and Geraldine Kleber, candidates for the Vail School District Governing Board.
On Sept. 13 at noon, we will meet with Val Romero, candidate for the TUSD Governing Board.
On Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. we will meet with Jennifer Eckstrom, also a candidate for the TUSD board.
We invite readers to attend the interviews, which will be conducted via Zoom. Email sbrown@tucson.com if you need the Zoom information emailed to you.
Here is the invitation to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85030559366?pwd=MGtKTGZiMUhEancrejYrZXdKVWU2dz09
The meeting ID is 850 3055 9366, and the passcode is 193869.