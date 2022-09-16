Join us for interviews with candidates for Vail school board

Join us for another busy week of interviews with candidates for local school boards!
On Monday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m., we will meet with Jayme Morris running for Vail Governing Board.
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m., we will meet with Edward Buster and Jennifer Anderson running for Vail Governing Board.
We invite readers to attend the interviews, which will be conducted via Zoom. Email sbrown@tucson.com if you need the Zoom information emailed to you.
Here is the invitation to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85030559366?pwd=MGtKTGZiMUhEancrejYrZXdKVWU2dz09
The meeting ID is 850 3055 9366, and the passcode is 193869.