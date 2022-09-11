 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Join us for interviews with candidates for Vail, TUSD school boards

Join us for another busy week of interviews with candidates for local school boards!

On Sept. 12 at noon, we will meet with Jennifer Anderson, Anastasia Tsatsakis and Geraldine Kleber, candidates for the Vail School District Governing Board.

On Sept. 13 at noon, we will meet with Val Romero, candidate for the TUSD Governing Board.

On Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. we will meet with Jennifer Eckstrom, also a candidate for the TUSD board.

We have reached out to the candidates running for CFSD Governing Board but have not heard back yet to schedule a date and time.

We invite readers to attend the interviews, which will be conducted via Zoom. Email sbrown@tucson.com if you need the Zoom information emailed to you.

Here is the invitation to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85030559366?pwd=MGtKTGZiMUhEancrejYrZXdKVWU2dz09

The meeting ID is 850 3055 9366, and the passcode is 193869.

Our Zoom interviews are recorded and will be available to view at tucson.com/opinion/chats.

