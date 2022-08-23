Join us for interviews with LD 17, LD 18 candidates

Join us today as we host our first interviews with candidates for the state Legislature.

At noon, our guest will be Mike Nickerson, the Democratic candidate for state Senate in Legislative District 17. At 1 p.m., our guest will be Brian Radford, one of the Democratic candidates for the state House in LD 17. At 4 p.m., we will host Democratic candidates Nancy Gutierrez and Chris Mathis and Republican candidate Linda Evans. They are running for the state House in LD 18.

On Aug. 25 at noon our guests will be LD 18 state Senate candidates Priya Sundareshan, a Democrat, and Stan Caine, a Republican.

We invite readers to attend the interviews, which will be conducted via Zoom. Email sbrown@tucson.com if you need the Zoom information emailed to you. Here is the invitation to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85030559366?pwd=MGtKTGZiMUhEancrejYrZXdKVWU2dz09

Meeting ID: 850 3055 9366