Join us for the first of many candidate interviews

Our first candidate interviews are scheduled for Aug. 23, and it’s going to be a busy day.
At noon, our guest will be Mike Nickerson, the Democratic candidate for state Senate in Legislative District 17. At 1 p.m., our guest will be Brian Radford, one of the Democratic candidates for the state House in LD 17. At 4 p.m., we will host Democratic candidates Nancy Gutierrez and Chris Mathis and Republican candidate Linda Evans. They are running for the state House in LD 18.
We invite readers to attend the interviews, which will be conducted via Zoom. Keep an eye out on our page as we announce the upcoming candidate interviews.
Email sbrown@tucson.com if you need the Zoom information emailed to you. Here is the invitation to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85030559366?pwd=MGtKTGZiMUhEancrejYrZXdKVWU2dz09
Meeting ID: 850 3055 9366
Passcode: 193869
