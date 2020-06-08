Join us for the online Star Opinion Reader Chat Thursday at 2 p.m.

Journalism is done in many ways and I’ve long admired visual journalists, the people who capture moments and tell the human truths and layers within stories that words can never quite do justice.
Granted, most of my photos involve my dog and/or tortoise and the kind humans who do appear seem to have a greater-than-average chance of looking like they have a phone pole or light fixture grafted to their heads or they possess red demon eyes.
This is one of the many reasons I’m glad to share that Star photographer Mamta Popat will join our Reader Chat on Thursday. Mamta is an award-winning photographer who specializes in capturing those human moments found amid the quotidian and the chaotic. She’ll talk about covering the recent protests and answer your questions about photojournalism and getting the shot.
Please join us for the chat by emailing me for the invitation and link at sgassen@tucson.com
We look forward to see you soon.
— Sarah Garrecht Gassen, Opinion editor
