Join us for the online Star Opinion Reader Chat today at 2 p.m.

  • Updated

Journalism is done in many ways, and I’ve long admired visual journalists, the people who capture moments and tell the human truths and layers within stories that words can never quite do justice.

Granted, most of my photos involve my dog and/or tortoise and the kind of humans who seem to have a a phone pole or light fixture grafted to their heads.

This is one of the many reasons I’m glad to share that Star photographer Mamta Popat will join our reader chat on today at 2 p.m.

Mamta is an award-winning photographer who specializes in capturing those human moments found amid the quotidian and the chaotic. She’ll talk about covering the recent protests and answer your questions about photojournalism and getting the shot.

Join us for the chat by emailing me for the invitation and link at sgassen@tucson.com.

Sarah Garrecht Gassen

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

— Sarah Garrecht Gassen,

Opinion editor

