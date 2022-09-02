Join us next Thursday for interviews with candidates from CD 6, TUSD

Thursday, Sept. 8 will be another busy day full of candidate interviews!

At 10 a.m., we will chat with Juan Ciscomani, Republican candidate in Congressional District 6.

At noon, we will meet with Brieanna Chillious, a candidate for the TUSD Governing Board.

At 4 p.m., we will meet with Luis A. Gonzales and William R. Soland, also candidates for the TUSD board.

We invited the three other TUSD candidates and we’ll schedule interviews with them as soon as possible.

We invite readers to attend the interviews, which will be conducted via Zoom. Email sbrown@tucson.com if you need the Zoom information emailed to you.

Here is the invitation to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85030559366?pwd=MGtKTGZiMUhEancrejYrZXdKVWU2dz09