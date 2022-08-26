Join us next week for more candidate interviews

Next week, we will continue our interviews with political candidates.
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m., we will host Kirsten Engel, the Democratic candidate in Congressional District 6. Juan Ciscomani, the Republican candidate in CD 6, has not responded to our invitation. At 2 p.m., we will host Democrat Raúl Grijalva and Republican Luis Pozzolo. They are running in CD 7.
We invite readers to attend the interviews, which will be conducted via Zoom. Email sbrown@tucson.com if you need the Zoom information emailed to you. Here is the invitation to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85030559366?pwd=MGtKTGZiMUhEancrejYrZXdKVWU2dz09
Meeting ID: 850 3055 9366
Passcode: 193869