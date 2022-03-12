 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Join us today at the Tucson Festival of Books
editor's pick

Join us today at the Tucson Festival of Books

The Tucson Festival of Books starts today, and we’d like to invite Star readers to attend panels moderated by Star cartoonist David Fitzsimmons and Star opinion editor Curt Prendergast.

Join Fitzsimmons and cartoon historian Jeremy Dauber for “Comics are No Laughing Matter” at 11:30 a.m. in the Arizona Daily Star tent, just east of Old Main near the USS Arizona Memorial.

Join Prendergast and New York Times opinion writer Frank Bruni for “Seeing Things in a Whole New Light” at 4 p.m., also in the Arizona Daily Star tent.

Before and after the panel, Prendergast will be at the Star’s tent to chat about the Star’s opinion pages or just shoot the breeze with readers. Feel free to come by and say hello!

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Renée Schafer Horton: Treasure your neighborhood wildlife
Local Editorials and Opinion

Renée Schafer Horton: Treasure your neighborhood wildlife

OPINION: "I hope the woman who now hates javelina will come to love them, just as I wish all transplants would give into the glory of the coyotes’ night howls, bobcats whelping their litters in our backyards, the owls’ early-morning hooting and snakes seeking shelter in our garages. This is the desert, people, the land where only the most unique and sturdy of critters can thrive. Maybe, given time, you’ll become one of us," writes Star contributor Renée Schafer Horton.

Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Voting isn't broken

OPINION: "All the reasoning for supposed necessary changes continually has to do with claims of fraud based on practically zero evidence to support claims from prior elections. That leads me to feel that all these supposed well meaning parties may have an ulterior motive of some sort," writes Tucsonan Neil Commenator. 

Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Clear rules help local biz handle tobacco sales

OPINION: "When government gets out of the way, it allows us to prosper and invest back into our Tucson community through local nonprofits and employing those in our neighborhoods--something we’ve always wanted. We have worked hard and only ask for a consistent and reliable regulatory framework that we can work within," writes Ben Sihota, owner of Marana Chevron. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News