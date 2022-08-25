 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Join us today for interview with LD 18 Senate candidates

2022 Elections: Arizona Senate, LD18, GOP

Republican candidate for Arizona Senate, District 18, in 2022: Stan Caine

 Courtesy the candidates

We are well into our first round of interviews with candidates running for the state Legislature.

Join us today at noon for an interview with Democrat Priya Sundareshan and Republican Stan Caine. They are running for the state Senate seat in Legislative District 18.

We invite readers to attend the interviews, which will be conducted via Zoom. Email sbrown@tucson.com if you need the Zoom information emailed to you. Here is the invitation to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85030559366?pwd=MGtKTGZiMUhEancrejYrZXdKVWU2dz09

Meeting ID: 850 3055 9366

Passcode: 193869

Our Zoom interviews are recorded and will be available to view at tucson.com/opinion/chats.

Priya Sundareshan

Sundareshan

Catch the latest in Opinion

