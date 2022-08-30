Join us today for interviews with congressional candidates

Join us today as we interviews candidates in Congressional Districts 6 and 7.
At 10 a.m., we will host Kirsten Engel, the Democratic candidate in CD 6. Juan Ciscomani, the Republican candidate in CD 6, has not responded to our invitation. At 2 p.m., we will host Democrat Raúl Grijalva and Republican Luis Pozzolo. They are running in CD 7.
Tomorrow, at noon, we will host Dana Allmond, Democratic candidate for one of the state House seats in LD 17.
We invite readers to attend the interviews, which will be conducted via Zoom. Email sbrown@tucson.com if you need the Zoom information emailed to you. Here is the invitation to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85030559366?pwd=MGtKTGZiMUhEancrejYrZXdKVWU2dz09
The Meeting ID is 850 3055 9366 and the Passcode is 193869.