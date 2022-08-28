 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Join us Tuesday for interviews with congressional candidates

Join us on Tuesday, Aug. 30 as we talk with candidates in Congressional Districts 6 and 7.

At 10 a.m., we will host Kirsten Engel, the Democratic candidate in CD 6. Juan Ciscomani, the Republican candidate in CD 6, has not responded to our invitation. At 2 p.m., we will host Democrat Raúl Grijalva and Republican Luis Pozzolo. They are running in CD 7.

We invite readers to attend the interviews, which will be conducted via Zoom. Email sbrown@tucson.com if you need the Zoom information emailed to you. Here is the invitation to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85030559366?pwd=MGtKTGZiMUhEancrejYrZXdKVWU2dz09

Meeting ID: 850 3055 9366

Passcode: 193869

Our Zoom interviews are recorded and will be available to view at tucson.com/opinion/chats.

