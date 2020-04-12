Jonathan Hoffman: A holistic approach to firearms ownership

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
It appears that local gun shops are doing a land-office business, lately. The majority of the customers are first-time buyers. If you are one of these buyers, welcome aboard! Now, let’s talk.
The first thing you ought to do is write a thank-you note to Gov. Doug Ducey. It was he who included gun stores on the state list of “essential products and services” under his state of emergency declaration.
In Mayor Regina Romero’s most recent declaration, March 27, she wisely ordered businesses not on Ducey’s “essential products and services” list to close, taking a strong stand while not conflicting with the governors action.
She did, however, “strongly advise” that businesses that were on Ducey’s list but not really essential to close voluntarily.
Many blue states have shut down their gun registration and tracking programs virtually ending gun sales. Some of these states and municipalities have shut down carry permit programs claiming that they are overwhelmed with applications. Maybe suspending the requirement of a permit to carry in the first place would be a good emergency proclamation. Anyway, be glad that you do not live in one of those places!
Next, let’s think about the significance of what you have just done. I think of the first two amendments to our federal Constitution as a sort of the “trinity” of the Bill of Rights. I know, I said “first two” then used the word “trinity,” but the first two cover three important aspects of our lives; religion, speech and arms. You can also think of these abstractions as spirit, mind and body.
These are nice thoughts, nice words, but how do we make them real in our lives? It is important to make all three real because through them our lives will gain meaning. If you were lucky enough to have been raised in a religious family, then hopefully you are carrying on the tradition. If not, find a religion that works for you and practice it. Virtually all religions have a set of practices with which to strengthen your spirit, and make both you and your community happier and healthier. Do them seriously and with regularity.
Your speech, both written and verbal, is your thoughts made real. It is your primary method of interacting with others. What you say affects both you and others. There is also a synergy between your speech and thoughts that clarifies and improves your thinking and self expression. Speak virtuously. Your new firearm is your security made real. It is your insurance against domination. It is a tool with which to defend your body, mind, spirit, family and community. It is the bedrock upon which the two other aspects of your life can flourish.
So how do you incorporate your firearm into your life?
Safety first. Look up Jeff Cooper’s Four Rules of Firearms Safety, read them, imbibe them and practice them so your firearm will remain a source for safety rather than danger. Take a concealed carry permit course, or other firearms class that includes safety, basic skills, and the law with respect to recreational shooting and the use of deadly force. Basic skills should include range time.
You are not done. Firearm ownership is an ongoing practice, as is your religion and speech. Practice regularly to improve your skills and keep safe handling a second nature. There are a number of shooting ranges in the greater Tucson area from which to choose. Be serious and virtuous in your practice.
Consider these three aspects a package, with each aspect supporting the others. Practice all three with virtuous intention, and you will make yourself a better person, and our community a better place.
