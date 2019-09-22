The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Tucson Unified School District has spent three years trying to update its “Family Life” curriculum. Many people find some of the updates objectionable, such as the idea that there are not simply two genders, but rather a linear continuum ... yes, that’s a thing.
The word “gender” was a grammatical term applied to words such as pronouns. In English, a pronoun was either masculine as in “he,” feminine as in “she,” or neuter as in “it.” Pronoun gender correlated to the sex of the noun for which it was substituting.
People started substituting “gender” for “sex” and began to say stuff like, “He likes his gender,” though he does not have a gender, he has a sex, while the word “he” has a gender, but not a sex. Eventually, the word “gender” lost all correlation with sex and became to mean, well, wherever you wanted it land on the continuum, if I understand the Genderbread Person correctly ... yes, that’s a thing.
When the gender continuum replaces sex, you get problems such as the public school trans bathroom controversy of a few years ago.
Recall that President Barak Obama himself sent out a letter telling all public schools that they must allow trans students to use their bathroom of choice.
Of course, the letter carried no force of law, but it did carry the threats of lawsuits and potential loss of federal funding.
It is important to note that some schools offered trans students use of single occupant bathrooms.
In that way, the sensibilities of both the trans student and the rest of the student body would be accommodated; but that was not good enough, only the sensibilities of the trans student mattered, or so one might infer from President Obama’s letter.
So, if that is what accepting and protecting trans students with regards to bathroom privileges looks like, what might accepting and protecting trans students in sex education look like?
I believe that the handling, or mishandling, of these issues in the past has created a mistrust among many of the TUSD parents. They do not want their children’s classrooms to become yet another battleground in the culture war; but it has, and parents are resisting.
I am not alone in invoking the term “culture.” The Arizona Daily Star editorial board recently chastised some in the Latino community in an op-ed entitled, “TUSD sex-ed critics are out of order, especially hiding behind ‘culture’.”
I would suggest that they are not hiding behind it, but rather standing up and defending it.
In the article, the editorial board also said, “Let’s not mince words: the culture referred to by those in opposition is Hispanic.” In a recent opinion piece published in the Arizona Daily Star, TUSD board member Dr. Mark Stegeman concluded one of his concerns with, “Becoming a battlefield in the culture wars does not promote TUSD’s overall goals of building enrollment and support for educational funding. It does not bring the community together.”
In looking over the Family Life Curriculum, I found it to be ridiculously large.
There is so much detail that it is sure to offend everyone in many ways. It is what you would have to teach if there were no families, no parents.
If the district does not intend to move the children into barracks and raise them in-house, it should dump the whole program.
The Latinos who want to carry on the tradition of teaching children family life in their families (a tradition of the broader American culture too, by the way) got it right.
If schools want to help parents in this, fine, provide them with information and resources, but the parents should be teaching children family life by living family life.