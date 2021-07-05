Jonathan Hoffman: Inflated minimum wages hurt poor people

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
“Much like malaria, we are never totally cured of the ‘living wage’ myth which erupts every few years on the political scene.” That is the first sentence of an article I wrote that ran six years ago. So, here we are again.
The current minimum wage in Arizona is $12.15 an hour (higher than the $7.25 federal minimum). If the initiative passes. The minimum wage in Arizona will eventually reach $15.00 an hour.
Is this enough to be significant?
According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Living Wage Calculator, $14.97 is considered a living wage for one adult in Arizona. If you add another adult or any children, then it falls way short. So maybe the minimum wage should be bumped to $32.42. That would be a living wage for two adults with two children in Arizona according to MIT’s calculator. Then virtually everyone in Tucson will be lifted out of poverty … right?
For whatever reason, nobody is arguing for $32.42 an hour, for which there is data, but many do argue that “anyone who works full time deserves a living wage”. Well, that wage would be $32.42 an hour for a head of household in Arizona.
The problem, of course, is that wages are not arbitrary; rather, they are but one side of an exchange between employee and employer.
The items exchanged are money and productivity. The employee sells productivity for money; the employer sells money for productivity. Now here’s the key; the money and the productivity vary concomitantly, they move up and down together.
For example, a guy who can operate a backhoe will deliver a higher level of productivity than the guy who can operate a shovel. It’s no surprise then that backhoe operators are paid more than guys operating shovels. The money varies with the productivity, and vice versa.
When you set a limit on how low the money can go, you also set a limit on how low the productivity of the applicant can be, which shuts unskilled workers out of the workforce. Because of the concomitant variation, a pay increase requires a productivity increase.
Tucson’s poor are often without job skills or job experience. By accepting a low wage to start, what is often called a “training wage,” an applicant can enter the workforce. Typically, this employee will be taught job specific skills, but also how to interact with co-workers and bosses, how to be productive generally. If he pays attention and learns, he will soon get a raise.
What makes me think he will soon get a raise? He gets the raise soon because the employer has made an investment that has paid off and he does not want to lose it. The employer is in competition with other businesses for workers. If he does not take steps to insure employee retention, another business will poach his now trained and skilled employee.
Because he accepted a low starting, or training wage, our guy is now a valuable employee for his employer, or another employer if that other employer offers a better deal. Businesses are now competing for him.
A $15 an hour wage is around the corner for our guy; but, if he were not able to start work at the lower training wage, he would be stuck at the true minimum wage which is $0.00 an hour.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, “Just under three-fourths of workers earning the minimum wage or less in 2019 were employed in service occupations, mostly in food preparation and serving related jobs.”
We love our home-grown family restaurants. They offer the best food, and are part of our community. These businesses also offer work with which the unskilled can get a start — work for which the compensation is less than $15.00 an hour.
I know, many suggest that the artificial wage floor will result in lower turnover, increased morale and increased productivity; but, if that were true, employers would be paying it already — and please, don’t suggest that “experts” who never signed the front of a paycheck know better than the local business owner who is living it every day.
It is fashionable these days to focus on disparate outcomes among different racial groups. For those of you who seek out examples of “systemic racism,” I will leave you with this quotation from American economist Thomas Sowell:
“Historically, lower skill levels did not prevent Black males from having labor force participation rates higher than that of white males for every U.S. Census from 1890 through 1930. Since then, the general growth of wage-fixing arrangements: minimum wage laws, labor unions, civil service pay scales, etc. has reversed that and made more and more Blacks unemployable despite their rising levels of education and skills: absolutely and relative to whites.”
Jonathan Hoffman has lived
and worked in Tucson for
40 years. Write to him at tucsonsammy@gmail.com