Jonathan Hoffman: No, we can't play nice

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
You may recall Prop. 208? It was a ballot proposition that passed in 2020 after a similar measure was kicked off the ballot in 2018. It will raise money by adding a “tax surcharge” of 3.5% to individual incomes of $250,000 or more, or household incomes of $500,000 or more. The resulting tax revenue will be earmarked for a list of specific education related projects, mostly involving teacher salaries and career development.
There is a problem, however, in the form of a clause in the Arizona Constitution (also put in place via the ballot prop) that limits the amount of state money that can be spent on education. That is a problem because funds generated by the Prop. 208 surcharge are designated to specific education programs and cannot be spent elsewhere.
The drafters of Prop. 208 knew this and thought they could avoid the limit by calling the money “grants” instead of tax revenue distributions, thereby exempting it from being counted toward the constitutional limit. The courts did not agree, pointing out that it was, in fact, income tax revenue spent on education by the state.
While it has been determined that the revenue from the tax is subject to the broader constitutional limitation, how that will be resolved has yet to be determined. Since the revenue is earmarked for a laundry list of projects from teacher and support staff salaries to teacher mentoring and retention programs, money that is collected in excess of the limit cannot simply be sent elsewhere. It appears that there will be no alternative than to void Prop. 208 in its entirety, but that has yet to be decided by the courts.
Meanwhile, Gov. Doug Ducey and the Legislature decided to blow up the state income tax structure and reduce the number of tax rates to two. The new rates are 2.55% for incomes up to $27,272 and 2.98% for higher incomes. There is also a cap of 4.5% for total income taxes — that means that after the 3.5% education surcharge, there will be only 1% in normal income tax left.
The governor and Republican legislators were also concerned as to how the new tax surcharge would affect small businesses — specifically unincorporated businesses in which the business and its owner are considered the same entity. Profit generated by those businesses is treated as personal income for tax purposes, so the 3.5% surcharge will hit them, likely increasing the number of mom-and-pop business failures. To avoid that, the Legislature created a new business tax category for those companies, and since they are no longer in the personal income category, the 3.5% surcharge no longer applies.
These are the sorts of things that happen when the political philosophies and goals of the two major political parties become so disparate that there can be no cooperation and compromise, just an ongoing, seemingly endless street fight.
The Republicans control both the legislative and executive branches of the state government for now, but their majority in the Legislature is thin. Arizona has shifted from “red” to “purple.” That makes Arizona a target for those more aligned with Democrats, and who have resources to invest where they feel those resources will make a difference.
Meanwhile, Arizona Democrats have weaponized the citizen initiative process and are using it as a sort of parallel legislature to do what they would be doing had they control of the actual Legislature — primarily, in my opinion, paying back organizations that support them (Prop. 208 is for teacher unions), embarrassing Republicans, and increasing the size and role of government generally.
This is where I normally make a direct appeal to the people to take charge, but we seem to be just as irreconcilably divided as our politicians.
Jonathan Hoffman has lived and worked in Tucson for more than 40 years. Write to him at tucsonsammy@gmail.com