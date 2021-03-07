Jonathan Hoffman: The Mayor Romero recall — almost

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
An effort to recall Tucson Mayor Regina Romero came to an end last week. It began officially in October with a filing that gave the organizers until Feb. 27 to collect 24,710 signatures. According to the city clerk, only 24,153 were submitted by the deadline, ending the process.
Regina Romero’s career in elective office began when she ran successfully for Tucson City Council in Ward 1 after Jose Ibarra chose not to run for reelection. She held that office from 2007-2019, when she successfully ran for mayor of Tucson.
There is a theory among political observers that Romero is being groomed for higher office, perhaps as a replacement for Raúl Grijalva who is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Of course, in politics one must always “follow the money.” While Romero was participating in the city’s version of Clean Elections, accepting no PAC money, PACs themselves were running negative ads against her opponent — in the primary.
Steve Farley was that opponent. In an opinion piece that ran in the Arizona Republic at the time, Farley pointed out that “the winner of the Democratic primary last month for Tucson mayor has already been the beneficiary of nearly a million dollars in spending, most of which is outside money — including anonymous ‘dark money’ — originating in Phoenix and Washington, D.C.”
This spending provides more evidence that the endgame here is higher office, with the mayor gig just a steppingstone. Why else would groups in Washington, D.C., dump big bucks into a Tucson mayoral race?
We all have respect for those who assume the role of activist and work for the betterment of those in need. Romero felt a calling to advocate for those in our Latino community who were in need, so Ward 1 was a good fit.
However, when she became mayor, the job changed. She now serves a larger constituency of more diverse socioeconomic interests and needs. Some activists pull off this transition. Many believe Romero has not, and many of those supported the recall.
Early in her term, Mayor Romero arranged to hang a Black Lives Matter banner from City Hall, and paint “Black Lives Matter” on a downtown street. This was done, without much in the way of input from others in city government.
People who were unfamiliar with Black Lives Matter (BLM) may have gone to the website and read the “About” section in which one of the co-founders speaks of being trained in Marxism (this statement is no longer on the site).
Meanwhile, a Tucsonan thought that painting a blue line on the street in front of the police station might be a way to show support for the Tucson Police Department. He applied for permission with City Manager Michael Ortega, who, after reviewing the proposal, approved it.
When Romero caught wind of this, she publicly implored Ortega to reverse his decision and deny the request.
These things are strong evidence that Romero has not made the transition from activist to mayor.
She has demonstrated intolerance, in her role as mayor, for Tucsonans who do not share her politics.
Based on Romero’s actions, which show a contempt for a large swath of her constituents, I believe the recall was justified.
Some might say it was pointless since she would win a new election. Maybe so, but at least that new election would provide an opportunity for voters to rethink their vote after seeing her performance in office.
Jonathan Hoffman has lived and worked in Tucson for 40 years. Write to him at tucsonsammy@gmail.com