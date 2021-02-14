Jonathan Hoffman: Time to ditch tenure and sabbaticals at UA

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:
The University of Arizona is a major research university. It is famous for its research in the optical sciences, and it works with NASA on space projects. With this eye on the future, might the University of Arizona consider discarding structural relics that tend to be abused more than properly used? Might relics such as tenure and sabbaticals be at the top of the list?
Tenure is a status achieved by professors that protects them from layoffs or firings beyond a narrowly defined set of circumstances. To be granted tenure, a prospect must be hired into a tenure track position. After a designated period of time, usually four to seven years, tenure will be either approved or denied, often by a vote of the faculty. Once granted tenure, a professor “has it made in the shade” as the expression goes.
The idea is that, with tenure, the professor will be free to pursue creative discovery and contribute new ideas to the greater body of thought in his field of study without interference from those in the administration, big donors, or peers requiring political conformity.
I asked Mark Stegeman, a tenured professor at the Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona, his thoughts on the matter. He said, “At various times and places, tenure has protected conservatives, liberals, and unconventional thinkers. Post-tenure review policies have created appropriate protections against the worst abuses of tenure, but I think the major public universities should broadly preserve tenure.”
A sabbatical is a paid leave taken by college professors involving study and/or travel, the purpose of which is to step away from the normal routine and, through contemplation and investigation, discover new thoughts and ideas in a professor’s particular discipline.
Remember René Descartes? The “I think, therefore I am” guy? Well, he took a sort of sabbatical, a solitary retreat during which he wrote “Meditations on First Philosophy”, which is considered one of the more significant works in the Western canon. So, you get the idea.
Regarding sabbaticals, Stegeman said, “Sabbatical policies vary widely across institutions. Abuse of sabbaticals is an internal control problem, and some schools manage it better than others. My personal observations suggest that faculty in the Eller School use their sabbaticals responsibly.”
Let us go back in time to 1638 when Harvard College was established in the Massachusetts Bay Colony, its primary purpose being the training of ministers. Though it evolved into a more secular institution, for most of its existence the Harvard student was not of the working class, and could afford a life dedicated to creative thought. With the high principles of the minister, and with no need to work, the pursuit of high-minded thought became a student’s raison d’être.
Alas, college professors and students are rarely so high minded. Unlike their predecessors, making a living is a priority, which leads to a more mercenary approach to tenure and sabbatical programs.
Take the example of Ann Weaver Hart, former president of the University of Arizona, who stepped down from her presidential role in 2016 after her moonlighting at DeVry University generated some controversy. She took a position as a tenured professor in the UA College of Education to finish out her contract and she announced her intent to retire — but not before she tacked on a one-year paid sabbatical to the end of her contract.
The point here is not to single out Hart. This apparently is a common practice among retiring professors.
Part of being a high-tech forward looking institution is the willingness to let go of programs that complicate rather than advance the mission. I believe tenure and sabbaticals to be such programs.