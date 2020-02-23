Jonathan Hoffman: Tucson's wilderness can transform you

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
At the beginning of the year, three mountain lions were discovered feeding on the remains of a suspected murder victim. The location was near the trailhead of Pima Canyon Trail, 50 yards from the trail itself and 200 yards from homes. The lions exhibited no fear of humans when approached. Using existing written protocol for these sorts of situations, Arizona Game and Fish officers determined that the lions were a threat to public safety and they were killed.
This brings to the forefront the greater issue of our relationship with nature — specifically wild spaces and their denizens. Are they a blessing or a burden to us? Do we really need to preserve them?
These are not abstract issues for us Tucsonans. We live on a patch of desert bordered by the Catalina Mountains to the north and the Rincon Mountains to the east. These forested mountain ranges are as important to what defines our community as our downtown, neighborhoods and business parks. Wild spaces and their denizens are part of greater Tucson. Are desert and foothills housing developments compatible with flora and fauna of the forests? No, but there is little mixing between the two. Those who reside near the mountains, or open deserts, learn to accept the facts that javelinas may disturb their gardens and that their outdoor cats will have a short lifespan, but serious problems are rare.
So, how about we humans wandering off into the forests? We are managed by government agencies as well. The Rincon Mountains are mostly inside the Saguaro National Park, which is managed to provide visitors with as wild a backcountry experience as one can have while still visible from your backdoor. You need a permit to camp overnight. There are no roads, no vehicles or “mechanical contrivances” (sorry mountain bikers), and no facilities beyond a few spartan campgrounds — remote, scary and a little dangerous — perfect for the synergistic development of mind and body.
There is a dynamic between the physical and the metaphysical world. They confirm each other. Experiences in the world affect the psyche, and experiences of the psyche affect how we see the world. This dynamic develops the wisdom and character of the individual.
This dynamic is represented by the “hero’s journey” in mythology. The plot typically consists of a hero who feels compelled to go to a place of mortal danger, alone, defeat the monster or beast, and save the maiden or retrieve the treasure.
The myth describes a story that takes place in the physical world, but the same story occurs in the psyche. You may have a mental block, or character defect that has become an ongoing problem in your life. You must confront it and deal with it, go into the cave an slay the beast. You may need the help of a therapist, or a sponsor if you are in a substance abuse program (they would be one of the gods in mythology), but when it is done, the reward will be greater than any treasure you can imagine.
There is a reason why many programs targeting troubled youth involve demanding outdoor activities.
We know that this myth is not just an entertaining story, but the nature of a person both in the physical world and in the psyche. We know this because it’s cross cultural.
So if you know a young person who is resentful and nihilistic because he was taught that life has no meaning, his culture sucks, and that a “safe space” will protect him, take him to a strange, frightening and somewhat dangerous place. It may not be a sufficient cure, but it may be a necessary step upon which an adult can be built.
Jonathan Hoffman has lived and worked in Tucson for 40 years. Write to him at tucsonsammy@gmail.com.