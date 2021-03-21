Jonathan Hoffman: We have more important causes than saving Barnum Hill

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The latest controversy facing our community is the proposed westward expansion of the Reid Park Zoo to accommodate certain capital improvements.
We could call Propositions 202 and 203, which passed narrowly in 2017, the beginning of the controversy. It authorized a city sales tax increase “to fund capital improvements, operations, and maintenance at the Reid Park Zoo,” according to the printed ballot.
The zoo managers planned how to catch up on deferred maintenance and dusted off their master plan.
Part of the master plan includes a new larger space with which to house the Malayan tiger exhibit. Malayan tigers are an endangered species, and in addition to display, the zoo will work on species preservation.
Alas, the newer and bigger exhibit requires more space, so the plan includes the repurposing of 3ƒ acres to the west of the present zoo border.
This land repurposing resulted in an uproar that inspired the formation of a group called Save the Heart of Reid Park, which created an overwrought, 32- page document arguing against the expansion.
The Save the Heart of Reid Park folks have been wildly successful in their campaign. They found social media particularly useful, stating, “The word spread like wildfire on social media.” They claim to have a petition with thousands of signatures calling for a halt to the proposed expansion, adding, “Within months that number had grown to 30,000 outraged folks who couldn’t understand how such a thing could happen without anyone hearing about it or being able to voice their objections.”
The zoo, on the other hand, claims to have held over 100 meetings, some with the general public, some with “stakeholders.” Details regarding “who” and “when” may be found on the zoo’s website.
So, what are we really talking about here?
There are a couple of prominent features on the 3ƒ acres that are the source of the concern. One is a 25-foot-high artificial hill that Gene C. Reid himself had built around 1960 to decorate the newly improved golf course which, thanks to irrigation, had grass on the fairways! He found a pile of dirt and had it moved next to the north pond and, Viola!, Barnum Hill. Add a couple of cascading streams and we’re done. The other is the south pond, which is about half the size of the north pond by my estimation. The north pond, by the way, is not included in the proposed expansion.
We should acknowledge that there are no unique or spectacular natural features or cultural artifacts that are threatened by repurposing those 3ƒ acres. We should also acknowledge that the capital improvements to the zoo will be good for the animals as well as the visitors.
I like it when people organize, take a stand, win people over to their side and fight for their cause. I would like it a lot more if that stand was against the failure of our two largest school districts to bring more than 25% of their third graders’ reading skills to grade level; or if that stand was against our police department which addresses its inability to retain sworn officers by making cuts in services.
I sympathize with those who will miss that particular corner of Reid Park, but I think there are more important battles to be fought.
Jonathan Hoffman has lived and worked in Tucson for 40 years. Write to him at tucsonsammy@gmail.com.