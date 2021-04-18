Jonathan Hoffman's Opinion: Concerns about proposed 'vaccine passports'

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The idea of an internal passport program in Arizona, or nationwide, should be a cause for concern, and using the word “vaccine” instead of “internal” does not make it any better.
Traditionally, internal passports were used to restrict citizen movements between states or provinces within the country, or to grant or remove privileges from groups of people.
The idea of the vaccine passport has taken root at the federal level where President Biden initiated a development program for vaccine passports that would be scannable, and be available in both automated and paper versions.
So, what do our local elected officials think?
I asked Steve Kozachik, Tucson City Councilman for Ward 6, for his thoughts on the matter. He said that his international travel has required all kinds of shots, “So the idea is not novel — the application is where it’s going to run into issues. From a practical standpoint, managing a program that requires showing a COVID vaccination card at points of entry is not realistic.
“That doesn’t make sense. However, businesses and events can certainly set their own standards and require showing the app or a card when people enter. That’s up to the individual business owner/event operator.”
Kozachik also thinks returning University of Arizona students should be subject to a vaccine requirement.
“I believe Robbins, et al. owe that to the community if they’re inviting 30,000 students back to town after the break. But beyond that, if a business wants to put the requirement in place, they already have that right. I don’t think it makes a lot of sense for the city/state/feds to try to implement some sort of ‘show me your papers’ policy.”
I also spoke with Steve Christy, Pima County Supervisor for District 4, who expressed concerns over medical privacy. He said that he has had a number of vaccines, but regarding those records he added, “That’s between me and my medical provider, and I don’t see what that has to do with any kind of ability to function in our society, whether it involves travel, entering businesses, getting a job, or anything of that nature.
“It’s being perpetrated by the same people who were so melodramatic over SB 1070 with their anti-SB 1070 slogan of ‘show me your papers’. This vaccine passport is designed to inhibit or prohibit travel, employment or access to a whole host of things. It’s a gateway to information gathering that can be used in nefarious and insidious ways.”
Christy makes a good point regarding information gathering. When I received my second injection, my card was updated, and it was suggested that I photograph it and email it to myself since the cards are very difficult to replace. I did that. Seems to me that I now have all the proof I need.
So what other information might they want in the “passport”? Perhaps it would include your race, ethnicity, political party affiliation, age, sex, are you HIV positive?
You might scoff at the thought of that sort of information ending up on a vaccination passport, after all, what does that have to do with your vaccination status? Well, nothing of course, but this sort of thing is not unusual.
For example, if you were to, say, purchase a firearm from a dealer, you would be required to complete an ATF Form 4473, which asks a battery of questions including your race and whether or not you are Hispanic. What do those things have to do with your firearm purchase? Well, nothing of course, but this sort of thing is not unusual.
Let us hope that President Biden’s plan does not come to fruition, and that states, counties and municipalities do not get any ideas.
