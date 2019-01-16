Tucson will officially become a “sanctuary city,” by its own estimation, if a new initiative being proposed by a local group is approved by voters within the municipality. Outside of drawing attention to itself by employing very sanctuary-specific language to our charter, it does nothing to alter actual standing laws. As such, it is little more than a political gimmick. If it affects actual enforcement of existing laws surrounding illegal aliens at all, it might make it somewhat more difficult for local officials to cooperate with federal authorities.
There are many in the conservative community who are concerned that such a declaration as that being suggested by the People’s Defense Initiative will not only make our community more unsafe, by encouraging criminal elements within the illegal alien population to seek out Tucson as a sort-of safe haven from deportation, but also negatively impact businesses from coming into the area owing to that same negative stigma.
Those who support the notion will quickly respond with statistics that seem to not only quell such trepidations, but suggest that by declaring ourselves a safe-zone of sorts for illegal immigrants it will actually make our community safer but also help our relative economic situation. Several studies are pointed to support these claims. As with most things in heated political climates, the issue is not as clear-cut as either side claims.
Take the term itself, “sanctuary city,” or any related term like, “sanctuary county.” What do they mean? Nothing, legally speaking. Much of the reports citing support for sanctuary areas, like the one released in July, 2017 by the left-leaning Center for American Progress, claim to show that sanctuary counties are not only safer in terms of crime, but also home to higher median household incomes. Yet, their definition of the term is only applied to counties that refuse to detain illegal aliens past what is legally permissible, unless they are suspected of a crime. This is all federal law mandates.
However, many Democrat cities labeled “sanctuary” regions, don’t meet the standards of these oft quoted statistics. Some even actively engage in detaining illegal aliens in facilities that are paid for by ICE, such as Albany, NY. These areas do refuse to allow the federal deputization of local officials to help with rounding up those in the country illegally, and thus they too are labeled sanctuary areas.
Complicating matters further, and something many people don’t know, is that those in this country illegally — a civil infraction, not a criminal one — have the constitutional right to due process, and this cannot be violated by illegal detention. So, this is actually a constitutional issue, and refusals to detain illegal aliens are often based on that fact.
The problem before the nation then is that Congress has abdicated its role in writing legislation. No one can deny that Kate Steinle was killed by a five-time deportee, in a so-called sanctuary city, San Francisco. However, that doesn’t translate into any region declaring an unwillingness to violate due process rights of illegal aliens being necessarily a danger zone, or that it happened because of that designation.
Looking at this proposed initiative, it lays out rules that do not explicitly violate what federal laws do exist, though it would codify how Tucson’s law enforcement specifically engage and comply with existing mandates. It can of course be overturned by the state Legislature, drawing even more attention to the reality of government inaction at the federal level. It is therefore a largely symbolic and pointless initiative that will make its proponents feel good, but do little to change the actual handling of how local law enforcement currently interacts with illegal aliens here, though it will certainly serve to stir the proverbial political pot.