Trump derangement syndrome seems to have swept through the ranks of the Democrat Party completely. How else to explain the recent calls to abolish ICE? From Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in New York to Sen. Kamala Harris in California, the political rallying cry rings from coast to coast. Abolish ICE!
Not surprisingly, Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva joined the rising chorus. Only in a political atmosphere permeated by an opposition to a personality can this bizarre outcry against an organization set up to address serious national security concerns be explained, for it is almost certain to be a political disaster for them.
If you didn’t know it, ICE, the acronym for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, was established in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. It is actually many agencies rolled into one and as such is charged with the investigation and enforcement of over 400 federal statutes within the United States.
The different sub-agencies that make up ICE are things like the Homeland Security Investigations Division, which investigates a range of issues that threaten the national security of the United States such as human smuggling, human trafficking, drug trafficking, arms trafficking and much more.
One of the divisions that help make up ICE is the Enforcement and Removal Operations Group (ERO). As you might have guessed from the name, the main function of this division is the enforcement of the nation’s immigration laws and ensuring the departure of removable aliens from the United States. As such, they use their deportation officers to identify, arrest and remove aliens who violate U.S. immigration law.
Maybe those calling for the abolition of ICE really just want to see the end of the ERO Division within ICE. If that’s the case, “abolish the ERO” should become the rallying cry, though admittedly that doesn’t work as well. After all, ICE does a lot of other things besides finding and arresting illegal aliens. Upon consideration, if it should be necessary to point this out to the elected representatives of the people, doesn’t that kind of illustrate that they shouldn’t be occupying elected office? I leave it the reader to decide.
Assuming that the real intent of people like Congressman Grijalva is to abolish only the ERO while calling for the end of ICE in total, let us see if that makes their case any better. If you go back to the events of 9/11, three of the hijackers were here illegally on overstayed visas. It is these people that the ERO is trying to locate. Today, you have the very real threat of the numerous foreigners coming into this country illegally, from the southern border in particular, who are either from countries with terrorist connections, or have personal terrorist connections.
These could hide among the masses who are coming to work here. Though they are only a fraction of that population, the threat is real. It took only a small cadre of men to carry out the 9/11 tragedy. Making sure that doesn’t happen again is the responsibility of the federal executive, and one constitutionally granted to it.
We must know who is in our country and why. Those here illegally are hiding for some reason, and that is why the ERO exists. To find them, and yes, deport them. This means of course that some of those who are here mainly for work, will also be swept up in these roundups. Should that matter? They also broke the law! Grijalva and the ICE abolitionists think it matters.
Of course, some of these same things happened under the Obama administration, yet, there were no calls for the abolition of ICE. Wonder why? This latest display of ignorance dripping with hypocrisy from Democrats will most certainly end badly for them.