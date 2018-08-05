Before adjourning for summer break, the Arizona Legislature approved more than 300 measures. Many of those laws are just now beginning to take effect. As election season is in full swing, it should remain in the forefront of all responsible citizens’ minds that not only will they elect representatives who will pass, repeal or refine new pieces of legislation, but, voters will also decide ballot initiatives that, if passed, will have the full force of state, constitutional law.
This is why even greater care should be given to reading and analyzing these ballot initiatives, because, if passed, some really bad ideas will become law, with potentially catastrophic unintended consequences to our state. Such is the case with the initiative labeled the Invest in Education Act.
Detractors of the measure have described it as a “soak-the-rich” measure, while its champions assert that it is the best solution to sustaining “necessary” education funding. Who is right? Well, if you read the proposal you will see that it is overly simplistic, and indeed focuses solely on those members of our community who are deemed “wealthy” assuming, alone, a larger burden of taxation to raise money for education.
The basic idea is that the marginal income-tax rates on individuals who make $250,000 or more would increase. For individual income above $250,000 and joint income above $500,000, the rate would go from the current 4.54 percent to 8 percent. For individuals making more than $500,000 and couples earning above $1 million, the rate would go up to 9 percent. Supporters project that roughly $690 million annually would be raised in tax money.
The revenue would be earmarked to teacher salaries (60 percent) — the measure expands the definition of teacher to include nurses and counselors — and raising the income of non-teaching jobs, like cafeteria workers (40 percent).
On the surface this sounds wonderful, until you actually look at the actual “cost” of doing this to the state’s economy, and to the money supply purported to be raised by increasing the tax burden on the so-called “wealthy.”
The biggest reason everyone should vote no on this initiative is that it will absolutely have a detrimental effect on the state’s economy, which in turn will mean less money than the so-called “help” that the new tax increase is supposed to bring. Higher income-tax rates will almost invariably depress entrepreneurship and business growth.
To give you some sense of the negative economic effect you can expect, consider this: When taxes are increased on business owners, the business owners will most certainly pass on these added costs to their customers. Others will simply postpone plans to expand their businesses, cut back on personal investments in their companies (things like increased salaries, or increased compensation packages), or institute hiring freezes. Some may even cut back on their existing staffs.
Another way that those in the targeted income tax-brackets will react is to hide their money from the tax masters! When rates are excessively high, taxpayers often withdraw capital from productive business and instead invest it in tax-exempt securities or find other lawful methods of avoiding the realization of taxable income. The result: The sources of taxation are dried up; the share of the tax burden the “wealthy” were supposed to carry never materializes! Thus, revenue is neither brought into government, nor does it profit the intended recipient of the funds, and of course, the negative impact on the economy is felt by all.
There is little reason to doubt those who are backing this have noble intentions: Teachers need a pay raise! However, naïve propositions that ignore reality are worse than doing nothing. Arizonans should wisely reject this proposal.