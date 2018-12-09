If you are a conservative living in Arizona, the last election cycle was not a pleasant one. Democrats picked up seats at both the state and federal level. Adding insult to injury though, it was recently revealed that when the new year kicks off, we will not only be greeting a new, and more progressive group of officeholders, but we will see new, institutionalized fees put in place that were not the brainchild of progressives, but that of Gov. Doug Ducey, a so-called fiscal conservative.
To make matters worse, these are only being implemented because of the incompetence of the governing Republican leadership.
Many people that I have spoken to are rightly outraged that there is going to be an extra $32 a year in registration fees for every car, truck and motorcycle they may happen to own and operate. Why was this fee necessary? So that Gov. Ducey could realize his dream of a balanced budget. True, a fee was always part of the budget discussions, but Ducey promised the public he wouldn’t raise taxes, the more direct approach to dealing with budget shortfalls. Instead he used the indirect process of empowering bureaucracy, while insinuating to his constituency there would be no cost to them.
This is not conservative governance. Worse, it’s downright dishonest. Conservatives still remember when the Obama administration argued that the individual mandate forcing uninsured people to buy insurance, a key aspect of helping fund Obamacare, was not a tax, but a “penalty.” After the Obama lawyers argued differently in a separate private court filing, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts famously wrote that indeed the mandate was a tax, and thus constitutional. Ducey’s connivance is no different.
There needs to be an honest and open discussion about taxation, and the need to increase revenues when necessary. If the citizenry wants to have more things paid for by the government, without cutting anything else already in their budget, there is no other option afforded government then to take more money from the people. Government doesn’t produce money, it only spends it.
Rather than have that conversation though, Ducey chose deception. This is wrong for anyone in government to do. What’s even worse is that state legislators were mostly asleep at the wheel when they voted to approve the new fees. As it turns out, many of them didn’t even know what they were actually voting to do. Inconceivable.
Republican legislators are trying to claim that the new rates are just as surprising to them as to the rest of us. It’s true that at the time the new fee structure was being discussed earlier this year the numbers being bandied about were $17 to $18 increases, but now we know that none of the state lawmakers saw the actual numbers. They were going on the good faith of a government bureaucrat, in this case John Halikowski, the head of the state Department of Transportation, who can now implement the fee as he judges necessary.
Essentially, they voted for a bill without seeing what was in it. If that sounds vaguely reminiscent of what Nancy Pelosi said regarding the passage of Obamacare in 2010, that’s because it is. Most lawmakers at that time didn’t even bother to read that monstrous bill, which included lots of hidden taxes in it, yet they signed it into law anyway. It is simply not legitimate for Republican state lawmakers to claim that they weren’t given the proper numbers.
The behavior of those who voted for this is reprehensible. Gov. Ducey’s is unforgivable. It’s not that they instituted the new fees, but that they did so in such a deceitful manner. With “conservatives” like these, can the new wave of progressives be any worse?