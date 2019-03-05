What if, in the spirit of Marie Kondo, as you were cleaning your storage shed you found a brass lantern. Rubbing it, you discover it’s magic.
When the genie appears, what do you wish for?
As the CEO of the Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation, a nonprofit that teaches critical thinking through science and impacts 95,000 students each year, when asked what my three wishes would be, I would have a difficult time.
But perhaps not for the reason you would imagine.
My first thought is that I would wish for a cure for cancer, Parkinson’s disease, or even diseases we have not yet named but cause people to suffer more because they have no diagnosis.
But former SARSEF student Jeremiah Pate tackled Parkinson’s last year and went to the Nobel Awards Ceremony as a result. Harvard Medical School graduate and Confer Health CEO Mounir Koussa credits SARSEF with his interest in research and his company’s success in democratizing clinical-grade testing to identify diseases, inexpensively, in-home.
So I might wish for water purification for third-world countries or the protection of endangered habitats and species, particularly in light of the border wall. But former SARSEF superstar Amanda Minke is still refining the prototype for an inexpensive filtration device as a UA College of Engineering student.
And Meagan Bethel continues to document the effects of mines, climate change and the border wall on our native species — a project she began with Sky Island Alliance eight years ago as a middle-school student.
So then I thought — social justice! A way to provide equity in STEM fields for women, and minorities. Because we are still waiting way too long for that to happen.
However, SARSEF education leaders Brooke Meyer and Liz Baker-Bowman are running outreach programs to bring critical thinking skills to 36,000 students in underserved schools and rural areas so that all children have equal access to STEM careers.
Perhaps world peace? A large order, but perhaps a bit of calm in this crazy world, where it seems everyone is constantly at odds, would be nice. A place and a time where the lion could lay down next to the lamb for just a bit?
Like a miracle, that already happens at SARSEF every year.
For one week, organizations throughout the spectrum come together for a common cause. Wildlife organizations and mining companies, companies that compete for the very same workforce, and industry competitors in the very same market, all take up an olive branch for one reason — to show they care about kids.
Over the past 64 years, companies such as TEP, IBM, Raytheon, Cox, Texas Instruments, Freeport McMoRan and organizations including the Reid Park Zoo, Sky Island Alliance, the Gem and Mineral Society and the Brown Family Foundation, all showed they cared. And growing companies like Caterpillar and Roche, each increasingly invest in our community’s most precious resource — our children.
With their help, and so many of the teachers and parents who encouraged their own children, SARSEF has launched the thinking and careers of over a million students in Arizona as they go out and solve their own, and the world’s, problems.
So now you see my dilemma.
I suspect that if I were to rub the magic lamp, the genie would not bother to come out.
If I asked “What about my three wishes?”, I would hear an echo, “You don’t need them.”
And the genie would be right — our community’s kids are already solving the world’s problems.
I think that’s everything I need.