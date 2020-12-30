Kathleen Bethel's Opinion: Make 2020 better with a donation — a defiant end to a hard year

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The year is almost over. Most of us don’t know whether to continue grumbling about the many challenges it presented, or cheer that we survived.
What we do know is, it was one we’ll never forget.
I wonder if there is anything we can do this late in the game to change the script of this Hollywood drama?
I’m not saying forget about the pain of losing a loved one, or ignore the fact our bank accounts are already low from presents bought much too optimistically mid-December.
It’s too late in this season’s finale for a Hallmark ending. But it’d sure be nice if it didn’t end like last year’s Game of Thrones — with everyone hating it.
We need something to place a period at the end of this very long sentence we’ve all been serving.
The famous, or is it infamous, Marie Kondo says to throw out what does not bring you joy anymore. I think a lot of us would gladly toss out what 2020 delivered. Like the Amazon boxes that are finally showing up at our doorstep — most are not wanted now.
So what might spark joy in these malingering days?
There’s a pile of possibilities sitting next to my phone charger. The envelopes received throughout December are stacked there neatly, waiting for my attention after the holidays.
I’m sure you know what I’m talking about.
As I pick up the first one, I realize I can help Emerge stop domestic violence. That would be a nice thing to end along with 2020.
Or I can feed a family that lost a job during the pandemic at the Community Food Bank.
I can preserve and protect a species impacted by the border wall if I give to Sky Island Alliance. I know that would make more than just me feel better.
I don’t have a lot left to give but I can offer continued support and assistance for women and children at Child and Family Resources. Or help children cope with loss at Tu Nidito.
I might keep PACC open so I don’t wince when I see a pup from an unneutered parent running loose on the street.
I can help the League of Women Voters inform and register voters.
Or provide legal assistance at the Florence Immigration Project.
El Rio is providing health care and so much more during this pandemic.
SARSEF is teaching children how to use data to make decisions, something we all should be doing more of — and creating the scientists that will let us be better prepared for the next pandemic.
What a gift to the future that would be.
And speaking of the future, my support of The Preschool Promise could still be making an impact on our community 15 years from now.
Every museum I ever attended as a child needs my help right now. And theaters like ATC and Live Theater Workshop are trying to make sure they are open for us to enjoy when this is over.
There’s a lot my small check can do.
But it isn’t the dollar amount or the fact that some, like SARSEF, qualify me for an Arizona Tax Credit that matters.
It’s doing something in a year that’s ending with not having done enough of anything.
So stand with me. Let’s see 2020 out with a flare instead of a firecracker.
Pick up one of those envelopes. Or search online for a cause that speaks to your own heart.
Be fierce in sending 2020 away with a vengeance. Stare straight into the face of a year we might otherwise want to forget.
It’ll be our final act of defiance.
Kathleen Bethel is a 2018 Public Voices Fellow with the OPED Project.