Kent Burbank: How to make the American dream more of a reality

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The Arizona Daily Star has published a number of opinion pieces by local conservatives arguing against the idea of an increased minimum wage. These articles often employ tired tropes, omit key facts, and oversimplify complex problems and solutions.
The American dream — that anyone who works hard can go from rages to riches — was always more aspirational than achievable, but nowadays is now even more elusive and unmoored from reality. Yet our more conservative friends are quick to highlight one or two shining examples of someone who has climbed that proverbial ladder, while in the real world, upward economic mobility has been declining precipitously.
The other popular myth — that the wealth created by these entrepreneurs will trickle down and increase everyone’s wages — has been repeatedly proven false. And yet the persuasive pull of these hollow platitudes — the same hope that fuels the lottery — provides cover for those who hawk a broken system of unjust policies.
Fifty years ago, worker wages closely aligned to increases in productivity. But over the past several decades while productivity has continued to increase dramatically, workers’ wages have not. Thus, workers are working harder without benefiting from the fruits of their labor.
The only significant wage gains have been reserved for the highest earners. Everyone else’s wages and earning power have largely remained stagnant. This gap in income inequality continues to worsen, with the top 5% taking the lion’s share while the share for middle-class households falls.
Simultaneously, the majority of tax cuts have benefited the wealthiest Americans. The effective tax rate paid by America’s wealthiest families has fallen from 56% in 1960 to just 23% in 2019 — the first year in which those wealthy elites paid a lower rate than working-class families.
And yet, we consistently hear from our conservative friends that “the goal should not be redistribution of wealth or wages” when the rich are paying less than their fair share.
And, despite voters sending a very clear signal, through the passage of Proposition 208 to increase education funding that they wanted the wealthy to pay their part, the governor and his party are fighting tooth and nail to preserve a morally bankrupt system that favors the wealthy.
Too often, calls to reduce payroll taxes are actually thinly veiled attempts to further reduce taxes on the rich while only making a symbolic reduction for the middle class.
Likewise, as an educator, while the benefits of higher education and vocational training are clear, both the accessibility to and value of that education diminishes as the cost of tuition continues to soar.
Thus, programs like Pell Grants, while they are helpful, fail to adequately address the underlying economics that prevent people for being able to afford an education. And, while some vocational training programs have tremendous merit, more and more jobs require higher and higher levels of preparation.
Real solutions to aid the middle class are complex and must address numerous interrelated factors including the lack of affordable child care, increases in health-care expenses, runaway housing costs, decreased access to retirement benefits, increases in the number of hours people are working, and the rise in lower wage and less reliable gig economy jobs.
Solutions must include greater funding for childcare, universal access to affordable health care, stronger workplace protections, policies that help families save and build wealth, more affordable housing, greater investments in free or affordable education, a progressive tax code, and yes, a livable minimum wage.
Kent Burbank is a social worker, activist and educator who has lived in Tucson for over 20 years.