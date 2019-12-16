The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
On Dec. 17, Arizona’s Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing to decide whether to move forward on legislation requiring insurance providers to cover IVF treatment for infertile couples and for cancer patients (forced into infertility post-treatment). As an infertile woman, I’ve written a letter to our legislators and intend to speak at the hearing. I urge other fertile and infertile couples to get involved by writing letters and calling our legislators.
Arizona needs to require insurance coverage for infertility not only because it’s humane and equitable, but because the nation faces a declining birth rate that will eventually slow the economy. NBC and CNN have each covered the nationwide fertility crisis (something persistently pinned on a woman’s lifestyle). According to NBC, “delays from women pursuing jobs and education,” among other issues, are slowing down our fertility rate, ultimately impacting our future workforce growth.
The narrative that infertility is the result of being a career-minded woman is tired. It also obscures the fact that infertility is actually defined as a disease (one caused equally by male-factor ailments, in 40-50% of all infertile couples). Infertility’s leading issues are medical conditions like endometriosis, PCOS, uterine fibroids, and other malformations or blockages of our reproductive systems. Medical research states infertility is the fifth leading issue for “disabilities impacting women.”
In Arizona, when I received my infertility diagnoses, I lost coverage on almost everything. From hormonal medications to critical surgical procedures. Once diagnosed “infertile” any effort to get pregnant, even before IVF, required us to pay out of pocket. In total, we were averaging $1,300-$6,000 in medical bills every month. (Doctors visits, blood work, and medications are all items that are uncovered once diagnosed with infertility).
The average couple needs at least two rounds of IVF to reach a successful pregnancy, with cycles averaging anywhere from three to six months-plus each. The financial and emotional stress of IVF and the duration of the process make couples 60% more susceptible to psychological trauma, and three times more likely to divorce. An increase of just $1.37 per member per month would alleviate inconceivable medical costs for 137,000 struggling Arizona couples.
According to a 2003 Harris Interactive Poll, 80% of the general population believed infertility treatment should be covered by insurance. Arizonans now have the chance to take the first steps in seeing this change realized. I know how hard it is to talk about infertility. I know its painful, but we can’t continue to un-insure this disease — and we need everyone’s help to do so.
Send a personal (pre-written) letter to tell your own story or in support of your infertile sisters and brothers www.resolve.org.
Show up to the Arizona State Capitol Complex wearing orange, the color of infertility, in support of the medical professionals and infertility thrivers who will be speaking.
You can also have your story read at the hearing by submitting it to to AZinfertility@gmail.com.