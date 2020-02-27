Kid reporter Hilde Lysiak:

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Millions of Americans who were watching the recent Democratic debate in Las Vegas are living without a basic constitutional right.
They pay taxes and can be sentenced by judges to spend time in prison, but have no voice in the politicians who spend their money and make the laws that have been enforced on them.
How do I know? I am one of them.
By the time I turned 13 years old, I had already paid more than $30,000 in federal income taxes. That’s a lot of money, and it doesn’t include the sales tax I spend every time I buy something at the store. It’s money I earned from publishing my own newspaper, the Orange Street News, which I’ve been publishing since I was 9 years old. I’ve worked hard for this money.
We need to lower the voting age.
The voting age in the country was last changed in 1971 when people 18 years old and older were granted the right to vote. Now is the time to do it again.
The primary argument against allowing teens to vote centers around the idea that they lack maturity or intelligence. If that sounds familiar, it’s because it is the same logic used to keep women and African-Americans from voting.
But this issue is about much more than the injustice of taxation without representation, it’s an issue of basic fairness.
For decades politicians on both sides of the aisle have spent money the country doesn’t have, racking up a debt of $22 trillion. By 2030 that debt is expected to almost equal the entire gross domestic product. Guess who is going to have to pay that debt?
Today’s teen voters.
Perhaps most unfair of all is how teenagers can be tried, convicted and sentenced as adults. The age at which children can be tried in adult court varies from state to state, but most set the minimum at age 14. When convicted, those teens can receive sentences as severe as life without the possibility of parole. If society wants to treat teenagers as mature adults who should be held responsible for their crimes on sentencing day, how does it make sense to treat them as lesser than on Election Day? It doesn’t.
Now no one is suggesting that young people should be entitled to all of the same rights and responsibilities as adults. I know I don’t want my peers behind the wheel of a car. But if teens are old enough to earn money and pay taxes— they are old enough to cast a vote on how that money is spent.
Politicians are supposed to represent the rights of the constituencies that elect them—and since teenagers can’t vote, they’re not represented by anyone.
So as I watched the politicians on stage discussing all the different ways of spending the money I earned through my hard work, all I can do is watch, report and hope that enough voters or politicians read this message that it causes change.
Until then, let this be my formal request for a refund of that $30,000 in income taxes I’ve paid over the last three years. But I won’t be holding my breath.
Hilde Lysiak lives in Patagonia.