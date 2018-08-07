I am a teacher in the Tucson Unified School District. No other profession pays so little yet requires so much education, including continuing education throughout the entirety of your teaching life. Some in society like to sneer: “Those who can, do; those who can’t, teach.” Yes? I’d like to see them try.
Try and teach 44 students in a classroom when the air conditioning goes out in 106-degree heat. Or their textbooks are both falling apart and still state that George Bush (take your pick) is president. Or the only supplies are those that the teacher buys, grateful that certain stores will give a discount as they spend their paltry salary to give their kids tools to succeed.
Try to keep students engaged when they come to school without having eaten or slept in a bed where they felt safe.
Try to make them care about writing well when they were beaten and thrown out of their house for being gay.
Make them pass test after test when they are regularly assaulted — or raped — or live in the constant fear that their mother or father may be deported.
Or their after-school “free time” means working for eight hours more so their family can eat.
Or caring for younger siblings while their parents work.
In his Aug. 4 column, “Teachers won, but their red army isn’t done yet,” Jonathan Hoffman asserts that teachers are “avoiding the legislative process” as we look for a steady source of funding for education.
Does he remember the people of Arizona voting themselves a sales tax (the most unfair tax to middle- and lower-income people) to support education? Only public education. What happened to that?
When the economy went down due to the excesses of banks which we, the people, bailed out, our “elected representatives” decided to take that money to balance their budget that was full of tax breaks for businesses.
What happened when the economy improved?
The Legislature kept that money. Schools have been struggling for over 10 years to make due with less, deferring needed maintenance, trying to stretch funds beyond belief.
Mr. Hoffman mentions that Gov. Doug Ducey “signed a bill that would send enough extra money to the school districts to meet the demand within a three-year period.” Extra money? What extra money?
Ducey offered to give school districts money from a fund that was earmarked for education already. He mentions that TUSD used money for both teacher and support staff raises. #RedForEd wanted nothing less. We depend upon our office staff, our custodians, our electricians. And value their work.
And during the strike? Ducey refused to meet with any teachers. Nor did any legislators, except, as far as I know, Steve Farley. Apparently our “elected representatives” do not represent teachers. Which is interesting, since most live in the state — and vote.
Hoffman calls the strike “illegal.” Does that mean he believes teaching to be a “necessary” profession, like police, firefighters or medicine? Then why is it so hard to decide to pay us similar wages? If we are not “necessary,” I would counter that striking wasn’t illegal, just inconvenient.
Teachers have to hold drills to prepare our students for active shooters on our campuses. I know without a doubt that I would gladly throw myself in harm’s way to protect my students. So would most of my fellow teachers.
But why is this being asked of us now? What has happened to the United States to make that scenario acceptable?
Hoffman concludes his column by asking, “Who do you want creating the laws of Arizona?” Well, I would think you’d want educated people to do that. But who, exactly, will be educating them?